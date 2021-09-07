Northern Health public health orders take effect today
The newest public health order covering the entire Northern Health Region is now in effect.
The newest orders for Northern Health include:
- Personal gatherings in your home – one additional family or 5 guests
- Personal gatherings outside – maximum 50 people
- Indoor events – have a safety plan
- Outside events – when more than 200 people, have a safety plan
- Sporting events with spectators, indoor and outdoor – have a safety plan
As a part of Step 3 of the BC Restart plan, the following are still in place:
- Indoor events – maximum of 50 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater
- Outside events – maximum of 5000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater
- Outdoor spectator events: 5000 people or 50% capacity
- Indoor spectator event: 50 people or 50% capacity
These measures will remain in place until Northern Health experiences lower cases and higher vaccination rates.
Northern Health residents can get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into any NH immunization clinic or by making an appointment.
To make an appointment, register online, call 1-833-838-2323, or visit a Service BC office.
– with files from Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now staff