Starting next week (September 13th), the province’s proof-of-vaccination program goes into effect.

We will be getting details on exactly how it will work during a media briefing today (Tuesday) where Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Doctor Bonnie Henry will be in attendance.

On September 13th, residents will have to prove they’ve had at least one COVID-19 inoculation to be admitted to movie theatres, restaurants, and most large events.

In addition, on October 24th, people will need both shots in order to enter these facilities.

There have been some concerns expressed by lawyers the lack of exemptions for medical reasons might cause a constitutional rights issue.

But Doctor Henry mentioned these are discretionary events – not necessary for people to attend.