Schools will be able to expand mental health programs and add services, as well as introduce new supports thanks to an investment from the province.

The BC Government has provided a one-time investment of $5-million, building on the $15.9 million investment in mental health programs over four years.

“While we know families and students are looking forward to being back at school, we recognize there is some anxiety about what it will look like. We need to have programs and services for students and staff,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “We know British Columbians have faced new and unique challenges over the course of the pandemic. These new funds will help school districts to support student and staff mental health in ways that are tailored to their communities.”

The province says schools and districts will be able to use this one-time, pandemic-related mental health funding for a variety of programs and supports to help build resilience and emotional, physical, and mental well-being.

In addition to new supports, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions launched a website focused on support British Columbians’ mental health and well-being. The website includes a youth mental health resources hub with links to access free counseling, legal help, resources, and always available confidential support lines.

