Vanderhoof International Airshow Society will be hosting an open house at the Vanderhoof airport on September 11 (Saturday) from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Airport Day will have a radio-controlled aircraft demonstration, and people can get a closer look at some of the local and visiting aircraft in the area.

Event-goers will be able to speak with a flight instructor, SkyDiveBC North, and Airrays Drone Services.