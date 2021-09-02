In a news conference, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Northern Health chief medical health officer Dr. Jong Kim have announced tighter COVID-19 health measures for Northern Health to stop the exponential growth of the virus.

The restrictions will go into effect on September 7th, and the main focus will be on personal gatherings.

New Northern Health orders:

Personal gatherings in your home – one additional family or 5 guests

Personal gatherings outside your home – maximum 50 people

Indoor events – have a safety plan (the organizer should have a safety plan, but is not required to submit one for approval)

Outside events – when more than 200 people, then have a safety plan

Sporting events with spectators, indoor & outdoor – have a safety plan

In the Restart step 3 and current PHO order on gatherings and events:

Indoor events – maximum of 50 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater

Outside events – maximum of 5000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater

Outdoor spectator events: 5000 people or 50% capacity

Indoor spectator event: 50 people or 50% capacity

Not restricted by either Northern Health order or restart step 3/PHO order:

All indoor fitness classes allowed, normal capacity

Gyms and recreation facilities, normal capacity

Restaurants, bars, pubs, and nightclubs (except for socialization between tables or dancing)

worship services or educational activities (K to 12 and post-secondary)

“Now sadly we are seeing some transmission that has taken off in a number of communities where we have pockets of people who are unvaccinated. And it has spread very rapidly, particularly in the past ten days where we’ve seen a 6 times increase in transmission,” said Henry.

Northern Health saw 103 new cases reported today (Thursday), bringing our total case count to 553.

“Getting immunized will help keep our hospitals open for treating people with other illnesses,” said Dr. Jong Kim.

“These orders are a temporary way to help manage the spread of the virus and the impact on the health system.”

In response to reports of people blocking access to hospitals during protests, Dix condemned the actions.

“I think we need to reflect on the behaviour of some, which is unacceptable, and I think reflects very very badly on them.”

90% of ICU patients in Northern Health are unvaccinated.

Provincewide, there were 801 new cases, bringing the active cases to 5,931.

Of the active cases, 199 individuals are in hospital and 116 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 267 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,616

* 128 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,102

* 237 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,112

* 103 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 553

* 66 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 541

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven

From Aug. 25-31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 79.0% of cases and from Aug 18-31, they accounted for 84.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 25-31) – Total 4,861

* Not vaccinated: 3,345 (68.8%)

* Partially vaccinated: 496 (10.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,020 (21.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 18-31) – Total 268

* Not vaccinated: 203 (75.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 22 (8.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 43 (16.0%)

That being said, 77.9% of BC adults and 76.9% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

85.3% of adults in the province and 84.6% of those 12 and up received their first jab.

-With files from Brody Langager