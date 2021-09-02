The Federal Election takes place on September 20th and advance polling starts at the end of next week.

All the candidates for the Cariboo- Prince George and the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies ridings are confirmed.

For the Cariboo- Prince George riding:

  • Todd Doherty is running for the Conservatives
  • Garth Frizzell is running for the Liberals
  • Jeremy Gustafson is running for the PPC
  • Leigh Hunsinger- Chang is running for the Green Party
  • Audrey McKinnon is running for the NDP
  • Henry Thiessen is running for the Christian Heritage Party

In the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies:

  • Amir Alavi is running for the Liberals
  • Ryan Dick is running for the PPC
  • Phil Hewkin is running for Canada’s Fourth Front
  • David Jeffers is running for the Maverick Party
  • Catherine Kendall is running for the Green Party
  • Cory Grizz Longley is running for the NDP
  • Bob Zimmer is running for the Conservatives

You can vote on Election Day from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Advance polls will run from September 10- 13 at your assigned polling station from 9 AM to 9 PM.

And you can still apply to vote by mail, the deadline for applications is September 14.