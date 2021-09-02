The Federal Election takes place on September 20th and advance polling starts at the end of next week.

All the candidates for the Cariboo- Prince George and the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies ridings are confirmed.

For the Cariboo- Prince George riding:

Todd Doherty is running for the Conservatives

Garth Frizzell is running for the Liberals

Jeremy Gustafson is running for the PPC

Leigh Hunsinger- Chang is running for the Green Party

Audrey McKinnon is running for the NDP

Henry Thiessen is running for the Christian Heritage Party

In the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies:

Amir Alavi is running for the Liberals

Ryan Dick is running for the PPC

Phil Hewkin is running for Canada’s Fourth Front

David Jeffers is running for the Maverick Party

Catherine Kendall is running for the Green Party

Cory Grizz Longley is running for the NDP

Bob Zimmer is running for the Conservatives

You can vote on Election Day from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Advance polls will run from September 10- 13 at your assigned polling station from 9 AM to 9 PM.

And you can still apply to vote by mail, the deadline for applications is September 14.