All candidates confirmed for Election Day
(courtesy of Elections Canada)
The Federal Election takes place on September 20th and advance polling starts at the end of next week.
All the candidates for the Cariboo- Prince George and the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies ridings are confirmed.
For the Cariboo- Prince George riding:
- Todd Doherty is running for the Conservatives
- Garth Frizzell is running for the Liberals
- Jeremy Gustafson is running for the PPC
- Leigh Hunsinger- Chang is running for the Green Party
- Audrey McKinnon is running for the NDP
- Henry Thiessen is running for the Christian Heritage Party
In the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies:
- Amir Alavi is running for the Liberals
- Ryan Dick is running for the PPC
- Phil Hewkin is running for Canada’s Fourth Front
- David Jeffers is running for the Maverick Party
- Catherine Kendall is running for the Green Party
- Cory Grizz Longley is running for the NDP
- Bob Zimmer is running for the Conservatives
You can vote on Election Day from 7 AM to 7 PM.
Advance polls will run from September 10- 13 at your assigned polling station from 9 AM to 9 PM.
And you can still apply to vote by mail, the deadline for applications is September 14.