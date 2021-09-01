BC’s fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to surge.

Health Officials announced 785 new infections over the past 24 hours with 94 of those in Northern Health.

There are 483 active cases in our health region.

199 people across the province are in the hospital from the virus, 112 of which are in critical care.

There are currently 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

In the past 24 hours, two news deaths have been recorded bringing the death toll to 1,818.

The new/active cases include:

94 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 483



266 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 2,299

