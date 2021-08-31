With the declining fire numbers in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC), several area restrictions have been rescinded.

Across BC, 226 fires are burning, with 48 in the PGFC.

Here is the full list:

Mackenzie Zone:

Klawli Lake Area restriction rescinded effective August 24th

Black Pine Area restriction rescinded effective today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm (noon)

Chase Mountain Area restriction rescinded effective today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm (noon)

Point Creek Area restriction rescinded effective today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm (noon)

Dawson Creek Zone:

Tentfire Creek Area restriction rescinded effective today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm (noon)

Ridgeview Creek Area restriction rescinded effective today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm (noon)

Bear Hole Lake Area restriction rescinded effective today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm (noon)