Fort St. John Hospital records five cases of COVID-19; outbreak declared by NH
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by Northern Health at the Fort St. John Hospital’s inpatient unit.
This follows three patients and two staff who have tested positive for the virus.
Enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at the facility.
Northern Health Public Health is closely monitoring for additional cases, and the facility is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for, with enhanced outbreak precautions such as (but not limited to):
- Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures
- Enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients
- Reducing movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital
- Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over the coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped.