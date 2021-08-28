Cool, humid temperatures continue to assist in the fight against the wildfires within the Prince George Fire Centre.

PGFC Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel says the weather has been helpful over the past couple of weeks, but there are still risks for new fire starts so it’s hard to say exactly when residents can expect the 2021 fire season to end.

“We’ve had a number of large fires in the fire centre this season and while a good many of those in the recent week or so have been moved to being held or under control, there is still a lot of area that might have hot spots so we are continuing to monitor and perform scans on a variety of fires,” she explained.

Environment Canada says there is a chance of rain and thunderstorm activity early this evening (Saturday) in both Prince George and Vanderhoof.

Nickel says only one new fire was started in the PGFC since Thursday, a small fire by the Murray Forest Service Road, but it was extinguished quickly afterwards.

There are now 51 active blazes in the PGFC, only one of which, the Cutoff Creek fire, is considered to be “of note” meaning it’s either highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

“We haven’t seen any growth on that fire in the recent days so crews are continuing to work and extinguish hotspots,” she said.

Crews are also working to mop up 50 ft off of the guard and working into 100ft off of the guard.

About 80 firefighters, three helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment are currently attending the blaze.

Additionally, Nickel shared some good news for outdoorsmen and women.

“The campfire ban was lifted in the Robson Valley, so now the entire Prince George Fire Centre is able to have campfires and that’s great news for the last camping weekend.

Campfires are allowed in the Northwest Fire Centre and the Cariboo Fire Centre recently rescinded its ban as well.