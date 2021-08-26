Ribbon cutting for the new College of New Caledonia campus in Vanderhoof (Photo by Jackson Ducharme, 95.9 The Goat)

A new campus is opening up in Vanderhoof to help with the growing demand for trades training and post-secondary education in the area.

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) renovated a building in the town that can fit 136 students and will have classroom, shop, and library areas.

“The opening of a new campus in Vanderhoof strikes at the core of CNC’s new strategic plan, lhulh whuts’odutel’eh – Learning Together,” said Dennis Johnson, president of CNC.

“This campus reflects the responsive approach CNC takes to the diverse needs of the communities in our region. We look forward to working with students and partners to support training and educational goals in Vanderhoof and beyond.”

Trades training, applied business technology- administrative assistant, university studies, bookkeeping, human services, and business courses will be offered at the new campus and will feature digital learning tools to connect students to classrooms in Prince George.

“The community of Vanderhoof is excited and thankful to the Province of B.C., to see the confidence and commitment to our residents, as well as those of the surrounding communities, that rely on us for services, health care, and education,” said Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

“This building is the cumulation of about a decade of planning and work into a vision of educating close to home. We are looking forward to working with CNC and the Province of B.C. to educate our citizens for real meaningful employment, which will help us diversify the next generation.”