The Prince George Local Health area, which encompasses a large area including McBride, Mackenzie, and Valemount saw 62 new cases of COVID-19 between August 15th to 21st, only three more cases than the week prior.

According to the BCCDC, the LHA registered an average daily rate of 10-15 cases per 100,000 people.

66% of eligible residents 12 and up in the Prince George LHA are fully vaccinated, a number that jumps to 68% for the 18+ eligible population, as of August 23rd.

Since last week, the rate of fully vaccinated residents from both the 12+ and 18+ age groups jumped by 2%.

Meanwhile, 77% of eligible residents 18+ are partially vaccinated, and 76% of eligible residents 12+ are partially vaccinated.

Compared to other LHA’s in the North, Prince George has one of the highest rates of fully vaccinated residents 12+, following only Prince Rupert, Kitimat, and Haida Gwaii.

The Nechako LHA saw 41 cases between August 15th to 21st, three less than the week prior.

Only 55% of eligible residents 12+ are fully vaccinated in the Nechako area, which has some of the lowest vaccine uptake for that age range in all of Northern Health, followed by only Fort Nelson (48%) and Peace River South (46%).

However, 64% of residents 12+ in the Nechako Local Health area are partially vaccinated.

The Peace River North and South regions saw 44 and 32 cases respectively between August 15th to the 21st.

Both regions registered an average daily rate of 15-20 cases per 100,000 people.

Information on vaccine safety can be found here, while information and locations available to get vaccinated in Northern Health can be found here.