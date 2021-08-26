Wildfire activity is declining in the Prince George Fire Centre as the recent cool, humid weather seen in many parts of the region have helped fire crews in their efforts to tackle the 2021 wildfire season.

As a result of this progress, campfires will be allowed in the Robson Valley once again starting at noon tomorrow (Friday), as they were prohibited at the end of July due to the extreme risk of wildfire.

There are now 52 active wildfires in the region, one of which is considered “of note” meaning it’s either highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

Sharon Nickel, Communications Specialist with the PGFC says the Cutoff Creek blaze is still out of control at about 31,602 hectares, but there is currently plenty of sources allocated to fight the blaze.

“On that site today (Thursday) we have 59 firefighters, five helicopters, and 14 pieces of heavy equipment. Right now crews are working along the guard from east Swanson Road to Crystal Lake and their completing mop-up along Bobtail Road and working hotspots along the north side,” she explained.

Meanwhile, crews are also working alongside Swanson Creek.

Nickel says the recent weather has been favourable in many areas of the PGFC, and the forecasted showers for PG and Vanderhoof over the weekend are only going to help.

“What we’ve seen with the cooler weather along with the precipitation we’ve been receiving every couple of days, many of our fires have been moved from either out-of-control to being held or from being held to under control,” she said.

Environment Canada says there is a 30% chance of showers for both PG and Vanderhoof tomorrow (Friday) followed by a 60% chance on Saturday.

Only six new fires have been ignited in the PGFC this past week, which Nickel says is a “considerable downturn” compared to the weekly rate of new fires seen throughout the summer.

Yesterday the province announced some residents impacted by the 2021 wildfire season could be eligible for up to $2,000 in government funding.