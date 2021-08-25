BC Health officials report that from Aug. 10-23, people not fully vaccinated from COVID-19 accounted for 83.3% of cases and 85.0% of hospitalizations in the province.

Cases (Aug. 23):

Unvaccinated: 372 (68.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (9.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 119 (21.9%)

Cases (Aug. 17-23):

Unvaccinated: 3,051 (66.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 535 (16.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 752 (16.6%)

Hospitalizations (Aug. 10-23):

Unvaccinated: 144 (77.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 15 (8.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 28 (15.0%)

There were 698 new cases reported in the province, 45 are in Northern Health, and 252 are in Interior Health.

There are 5,356 active cases in BC, 322 are in the north and 1,911 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 139 individuals are in hospital and 75 are in intensive care.

76.5% of BC adults and 75.4% of those 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.

83.5% of those 12 and older and 84.2% adults in the province received their first dose of a vaccine.

The new/active cases include: