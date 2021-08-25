According to the Ministry of Health, there were 8,909 new registrations and 7,347 new appointment bookings of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

This is a 174.8% increase in daily registrations and an 88.6% daily increase compared to the previous Monday, which saw 3,242 new registrations and 3,896 bookings.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to move out of this pandemic, and the momentum this week is positive news,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

There were 10,175 total new registrations and 9,486 new appointment bookings yesterday (Tuesday).

“I am pleased that people are heeding our call to roll up their sleeve to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But there’s more work to do, and I encourage everyone to make the best choice to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community – get vaccinated,” said Dix.

In the past two days, 12,904 people under the age of 40 have registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,301 people under 40 have booked appointments.

4,161 registrations and 5,077 appointment bookings for people under 40 were booked during the same period last week.

“B.C. has enough vaccines for everyone who is eligible, and there are lots of opportunities to get your shot,” said Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.’s Immunization Program.