Fort St. James police are warning businesses about several incidents of suspected counterfeit Canadian $50 bills that have been circulating.

RCMP said there have been three incidents since June, the bills have a serial number of LGQ03229158, and are either taped or glued together in the security strip of the bill.

Police said if you suspect that you’re being offered a counterfeit note, assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, do the following:

Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.

Ask for another note (and check it too).

Advise the person to check the note with the local police.

Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

You can learn more about detecting counterfeit bills on the Bank of Canada website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.