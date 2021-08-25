Wildfire activity in the Prince George region remains quiet.

The local fire centre is at a single blaze of note.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel told MyPGNow.com crews continue to battle the Cutoff Creek fire, south of Fraser Lake.

“That incident remains out of control at 31,602 hectares. Today, on-site, we have 39 firefighters, five helicopters, and 14 pieces of equipment battling the blaze.”

Nickel adds they are keeping a close eye on the Black Pine and Forres Mountain blazes in the Mackenzie zone as well as the Tentfire and Pine River incidents near Dawson Creek.

She also mentioned the fire centre are watching what Mother Nature does in terms of the weather conditions.

“We are kind of going to see a mix of everything from the sudden cloud, to wind, some potential for precipitation or thunderstorms and that moves through the weekend as well.”

Across BC, 250 fires are burning with 52 of those in the PGFC.