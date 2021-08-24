BC is reporting 641 new cases of COVID-19, 39 in Northern Health and 273 in Interior Health.

There are currently 5,357 active cases in the province, 308 in the north, and 2,054 in the interior.

Of the active cases, 138 individuals are currently in hospital and 78 are in intensive care.

76.3% of BC adults and 75.1% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

83.3% of those 12 and up and 84.1% of adults in the province received their first jab.

The new/active cases include:

149 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,223

125 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 1,330

273 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 2,054

39 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 308

53 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 430

two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 12



From Aug. 9-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.4% of cases and 85.6% of hospitalizations.

Cases (Aug. 16-22)

Unvaccinated: 2,870 (70.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 541 (13.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 680 (16.6%)

Hospitalizations (Aug. 9-22)