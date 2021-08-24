BC Health officials report over 300 active COVID-19 cases in Northern Health
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
BC is reporting 641 new cases of COVID-19, 39 in Northern Health and 273 in Interior Health.
There are currently 5,357 active cases in the province, 308 in the north, and 2,054 in the interior.
Of the active cases, 138 individuals are currently in hospital and 78 are in intensive care.
76.3% of BC adults and 75.1% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
83.3% of those 12 and up and 84.1% of adults in the province received their first jab.
The new/active cases include:
- 149 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,223
- 125 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- Total active cases: 1,330
- 273 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 2,054
- 39 new cases in Northern Health
- 53 new cases in Island Health
- two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
From Aug. 9-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.4% of cases and 85.6% of hospitalizations.
Cases (Aug. 16-22)
- Unvaccinated: 2,870 (70.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 541 (13.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 680 (16.6%)
Hospitalizations (Aug. 9-22)
- Unvaccinated: 108 (77.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 11 (7.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 20 (14.4%)