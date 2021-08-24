BC Restaurant and Food Services Association President Ian Tostenson is of the opinion the province’s vaccine card will bring COVID-19 case counts back down.

Restaurants and bars are among several businesses and services that will require proof of vaccination come the fall.

People will be required to have at least their first dose by September 13 and will need to have their second dose by October 24.

Tostenson told Vista Radio the industry and province don’t want another region to go through the same struggles as the Interior, most notably the Central Okanagan.

“It’s the right thing to do. I know some people are going to roll their eyes at it but unless we know from the Interior and unless we take some action here then we are going to go backward. No one wants to see businesses close or staff laid and all the other things we came from.”

“We would prefer not to have it, but we are happy we have it because we know this is going to make a difference and get BC into a better place quicker.”

He mentioned if everyone buys in, the requirement could disappear in short order.

“If we embrace this and just go after this like BC can do, this will bring people back to restaurants. I think the program will end in January and we are hopeful it can because if it does then it means we have been forcefully dedicated to the cause here.”

“There are benefits to being vaccinated – that’s just the reality. If we don’t get disciplined and provide encouraging pathways for people to get vaccinated then as I said the other day we are just going around in circles.”

This will be in place until January 31st of next year and could be extended.

Currently, 76.1% of BC adults and 74.9% of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.