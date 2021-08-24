Lots of precipitation across Northern BC saw the three fires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC) get cut down to one.

“Some of our weather gauges in the Dawson Creek zone actually measured up to about 80 millilitres in the last 36 hours,” said PGFC Spokesperson Sharon Nickel.

She said both the Tentfire Creek and Pine River blazes are no longer considered fires of note and moved to the being held status.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Evacuation Alert for the Pine River fire has also been lifted.

The Cutoff Creek wildfire, south of Fraser Lake, is still considered a wildfire of note but saw a lot of moisture as well.

“It is still holding at an out of control status, but we may see that change as the week goes on with the continued suppression efforts on-site there,” said Nickel.

She said there were over 30 firefighters, 7 helicopters, and 20 pieces of heavy equipment on that fire.

There are 246 active wildfires across BC, 53 are in the PGFC.