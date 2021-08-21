A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Prince George and Vanderhoof.

Environment Canada says there is a high chance of severe thunderstorm activity for both communities as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Winds could reach up to 20km around noon in both PG and Vanderhoof.

Currently, Environment Canada says there is a 70% chance of showers for both today and tomorrow (Sunday).

The high for today is 21 degrees in PG and Vanderhoof, and 13 degrees for both communities tomorrow.

Residents are being reminded that large hail can damage property and cause injury and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Additionally, the site notes that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and to go indoors when the thunder roars.