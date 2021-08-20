83.0% (3,846,528) of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.3% (3,442,163) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.8% (3,623,251) of all eligible adults have received their first dose and 75.5% (3,266,877) received their second dose.

BC saw 663 new cases, including 38 in the North as the region now has 254 active cases.

There are 6,345 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 129 individuals are in hospital and 59 are in intensive care.

One more person has passed away, a Fraser Health resident.

The new/active cases include:

38 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 254

274 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 3,504



162 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,169

135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 1018

54 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 391

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: nine



Meanwhile the province announced a number of new restrictions for the Interior Health Authority, as the region saw 274 new cases.

Effective midnight tonight (Friday), the following Health Orders are in place for the Interior:

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces for people 12 years of age and older.

Indoor personal gatherings are limited to 5 guests or one other household.

Outdoor personal gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Indoor organized gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Indoor and Outdoor gatherings will need to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

High-intensity indoor fitness classes are suspended, low-intensity classes will have a maximum of 10 people, outdoor group exercise classes will have a limit of 50 people.

Dr.Bonnie Henry says she will be watching trends in other health authorities to determine if and when restrictions need to be placed in other areas of BC, but also notes the immunization rates in Interior communities are much different than in other authorities.

Additionally, the province announced they will be updating their back-to-school policy early next week.