A personal care worker got more than he bargained after a close encounter with a bear in Tabor Lake, near Prince George on Monday (16th)

Gerwin Uy was on shift for less than an hour and then saw the bear come right up to the window of a residence before strolling around the yard.

Uy told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it was quite the experience.

“The bear looked at the window in the front and we started filming. The bear suddenly approached the window near the vent where we cook. Maybe he smelled the chicken soup.”

“He tried circling the house. He went to every window, trying to look for entry into the house, and then he decided to walk into the backyard where there were trees covering him.”

Uy also mentioned that he saw a few bears while driving into work that same day.

“I was driving on Giscome Road and I saw maybe three bears crossing with its cub and this is the very first encounter I have seen a bear up close.”

Uy added the encounter was both frightening and exciting at the same time.

WATCH: