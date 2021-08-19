All three fires of note within the Prince George Fire Centre remain Out of Control.

Pine River in between Mackenzie and Chetwynd is just over 25-hundred hectares in size and Highway 97 between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road is now open.

Thirteen fire personnel and one helicopter are attacking that blaze.

In addition, an Evacuation Alert remains in place from the Peace River Regional District along Highway 97 in the Electoral Area “E” portion.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel also touched on the Cutoff Creek blaze near Fraser Lake that is over 31-thousand hectares.

“They are working at backing up the machine guards with crews and they are setting up ladders and hoses for burn prep. They do have a small planned ignition set just to burn off any additional fuel south of Crystal Lake.”

The BC Wildfire Service has deployed 69 firefighters, five helicopters, and seventeen pieces of heavy equipment up to this point.

Lastly, the Tentifire Creek fire near Tumbler Ridge remains at over 31-hundred hectares in size.

Twenty-two firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on that fire.

The PGFC is also keeping an eye on a pair of fires listed in the Dawson Creek zone.

The Bear Hole Lake Fire is 2,769 hectares in size and is classified as Out of Control.

“Heavy equipment is on route to that site and they will be working on the east side of that fire,” added Nickel.

In addition, the Ridgeview Creek blaze is roughly triple the size at 65-hundred hectares.

“Structure protection has been completed on that fire and there is an area restriction on that sight as well,” said Nickel.

She also stated the upcoming weather forecast should prove beneficial for firefighters.

“We are expecting rain but we are expecting wind coming through the course of this week and into the weekend. But, the Prince George Fire Centre continues to see success with their initial attack on new starts and with the wetter and cooler weather that will certainly assist on the existing incidents.”

There are currently 256 wildfires burning across BC with 53 of those in the PGFC.