Cases of COVID-19 jumped in the Prince George Local Health area between the week of August 1-7 to August 8-14th.

In the first week of August the LHA, which encompasses a large area including McBride, Mackenzie, and Valemount, saw 31 cases, while the following week the area saw 59 cases.

This comes as 64% of residents 12 and up in the PG LHA have been fully immunized, a mark that is bumped to 66% for the 18+ population.

Meanwhile, the percentage of partially vaccinated residents is considerably higher as 75% of residents 12+ have received the first dose, and 77% of the 18+ population has.

In the Nechako Local Health area, 44 cases were identified between August 8-14th, as 63% of their 12+ population has received the first dose, and 53% are fully inoculated.

As of August 16th, the Nechako Local Health area had some of the lowest rates of first dose inoculation in Northern Health, followed by Peace River North, Peace River South, and Fort Nelson.

Case counts in Peace River North and South jumped as well the areas saw 24 and 21 cases, respectively, during the last week after seeing single digits the first week of August.

Recently, Northern Health declared an outbreak at the BC Hydro Site C project.

Northern Health saw 145 new cases since Saturday, and as of yesterday (Wednesday), the region has 230 active cases.

The BCCDC’s most recent report on the vaccine’s adverse effects can be found here.