BC Health officials said there are 553 new COVID-19 cases in the province, 36 in Northern Health, and 230 in Interior Health.

There are currently 5,580 active cases in BC, 230 are in the north, and 3,203 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 107 individuals are in hospital and 53 are in intensive care.

75.1% of BC adults and 73.8% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

83.6% of adults in the province, and 82.8% of those 12 and up received their first dose of a vaccine.

The new/active cases include:

* 152 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 990

* 97 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 811

* 230 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 3,203

* 36 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 230

* 38 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 337

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 9