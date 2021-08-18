The September 20th federal election is still over a month away, but the Conservatives, NDP, and PPC have already announced their candidates for three Northern BC ridings.

The Liberals have yet to announce a single candidate for the Cariboo- Prince George, Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies, or Skeena- Bulkley Valley ridings.

The candidates that have filed their papers so far include:

Cariboo- PG

Todd Doherty- Conservative

Audrey McKinnon- NDP

Jeremy Gustafson- PPC

PG- Peace River- Northern Rockies

Bob Zimmer- Conservative

Cory Longley- NDP

Skeena- Bulkley Valley