Over a three day period, BC Health officials report 1,424 new COVID-19 cases, 74 of which are in Northern Health:

Aug. 13-14: 532 new cases

Aug. 14-15: 441 new cases

Aug. 15-16: 461 new cases

There are 5,090 active cases in BC, 197 are in the north.

Of the active cases, 104 people are in hospital and 47 are in intensive care.

That being said, 74.6% of BC adults and 73,2% of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

83.5% of adults in the province, and 82.6% of those 12 and up received their first dose of a vaccine.

The new/active cases include: