Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Over a three day period, BC Health officials report 1,424 new COVID-19 cases, 74 of which are in Northern Health:
- Aug. 13-14: 532 new cases
- Aug. 14-15: 441 new cases
- Aug. 15-16: 461 new cases
There are 5,090 active cases in BC, 197 are in the north.
Of the active cases, 104 people are in hospital and 47 are in intensive care.
That being said, 74.6% of BC adults and 73,2% of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.
83.5% of adults in the province, and 82.6% of those 12 and up received their first dose of a vaccine.
The new/active cases include:
- 74 new cases in Northern Health
- 198 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 734 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 2,982
- 316 new cases in Fraser Health
- 112 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
- Total active cases: seven