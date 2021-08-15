The Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC) reports that the Grizzly Lake wildfire, south of Vanderhoof, is now under control and is no longer considered a wildfire of note.

Alex Lane with the PGFC said fire activity on some of the other fires has increased.

“We have seen increased fire behaviour on the Cutoff Creek wildfire over the past several days, and that has resulted in significant fire growth. Crews are continuing to work on that fire, engaging in indirect attacks with heavy equipment and aerial support. And then engaging in direct attack where it is safe to do so.”

Lane added that the forecasted high winds of 70 KM/H in the area of the Pine River wildfire, north of PG by Lemoray, could cause some increased fire activity for that fire of note as well.

Lane also commented on the lift of the campfire ban in much of the PGFC, saying most people are being responsible.

“Only two of the 64 fires that we’ve had since then have been the result of campfires. We did have two additional campfire caused wildfires in the Robson Valley Fire zone, where campfires are currently banned,” said Lane.

“The vast majority of people are having campfires responsibly. And the small percentage of people who are not being responsible with campfires are doing so whether or not this ban is in place.”

BC has had over 1,500 wildfires rage across the province since April 1st, last year there were only 670.

The last time we had this many fires was in 2018 where there were 2,117 wildfires from April 1st to March 31st the following year.

There are 269 active wildfires in the province, 63 are in the Prince George Fire Centre, with the Cutoff Creek, Pine River, and Tentfire Creek blazes considered of note.