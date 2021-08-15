Vanderhoof police were contacted on August 9 (Monday) at 9:30 AM about a woman walking along Riverview Drive with a weapon.

RCMP began making patrols, and the Prince George RCMP Emergency Response team, as well as Police Dog Services, arrived to help.

“A small camp near the river was located and a weapon believed to be the one carried by the suspect was located and seized,” said Staff Sergeant Laurie Clarkson.

“This item has been examined and believed to have been stolen, but not yet reported. It’s possible that the owner isn’t even aware of it yet.”

The suspect is described as;

– Female

– Short brown hair, wearing a hat

– Carrying a backpack

– Black and pink clothing

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.