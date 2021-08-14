Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth is asking tourists to stay out of areas in the Interior region.

He said these areas include:

Armstrong

Spallumcheen

The Okanagan Indian Band

Enderby

parts of the Regional District of North Okanagan

“We are taking this proactive step because the safety of people and communities is paramount,” said Farnworth.

“If you are planning to travel to this area, now is not the time to do so. Instead, consider visiting an area of the province where your presence won’t strain local resources and will have a positive impact.”

Farnworth said increased fire activity in BC is forecasted for the next 72 hours, with increased wind activity predicted.

“Interior Health has advised that non-essential travel to and from the Central Okanagan should be avoided due to the current COVID-19 outbreak,” added Farnworth.

He said the rise in cases today (Friday), mixed with the smoke and ash has led to this decision and adds that the residents in the area are not being asked to leave.

There are 267 active wildfires in BC: