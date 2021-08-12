There is one less wildfire of note burning within the Prince George Fire Centre.

The Kotcho Lake/Helmut Creek blaze located Northeast of Fort Nelson is now being held at 79.00 hectares and has been removed from the ‘Wildfires of Note’ list.

Only three blazes remain as ‘of note’ blazes, which means they’re either highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety, they are the Cutoff Creek, Grizzly Lake, and Tentfire Creek fires.

Across BC, 262 wildfires are active, 61 are in the PGFC, five are in the Northwest Fire Centre and 32 are in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The Kamloops Fire Centre continues to battle the most blazes in the province with 83 active fires.

Prince George Fire Centre Communication Officer Sharon Nickel says there is still a considerable amount of work being done on the wildfires of note in the PGFC.

“Grizzly Lake is currently being monitored and is classified as under control. Cutoff Creek has about 60 firefighters, three helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment and Tentfire Creek has 13 firefighters, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment,” Nickel explained.

She adds all the crews working within the PGFC are BC-based and that the help sent from Quebec, New Brunswick, Alberta and Mexico have been sent to other areas of the province where they’re needed.

Nickel says there is a possibility that weather-ignited blazes will pop up in the PGFC over the next couple of days, as temperatures in PG and Vanderhoof are expected to reach the low 30’s this weekend.

“Heat can certainly play a part in increased fire activity in terms of drying out the existing moisture in the environment whether that’s on ground level or in the air. But all elements of weather are considerations when looking at wildfire risk, with the heat in particular peaking towards the end of the week, and then the forecast calling for cooling and unsettled conditions moving over the weekend, the PGFC is likely to see an increase in wind and potential for lightning as those cooler temperatures move in so that does bring with it the potential for a new start,” she added.

The wildfire danger rating in Prince George is currently moderate with areas of low and extreme.

Meanwhile, the rating in Vanderhoof is listed as high to extreme.

Nickel reminds residents heading out into the backcountry this weekend to use extreme caution with fire use and to not ignite any wildfires if it’s a particularly windy day.