Two vehicle crash near Old Summit Lake Road claims a life
RCMP sign (Photo Pat Matthews MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A woman in her seventies has passed away following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Old Summit Lake Road, just north of Prince George.
Just before 1:40 pm yesterday (Wednesday), emergency crews responded to the incident.
Upon arrival, it was determined a southbound loaded logging truck collided with an SUV with two occupants from Vancouver Island.
The driver of the SUV died in the collision.
The passenger, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital in critical condition while the driver of the logging truck, a man in his forties, was not injured.
Highway 97 was closed in both directions for a number of hours before reopening.
The cause of the collision is not known at this time.
BC Highway Patrol in Prince George is leading the investigation.