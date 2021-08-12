A woman in her seventies has passed away following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Old Summit Lake Road, just north of Prince George.

Just before 1:40 pm yesterday (Wednesday), emergency crews responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, it was determined a southbound loaded logging truck collided with an SUV with two occupants from Vancouver Island.

The driver of the SUV died in the collision.

The passenger, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital in critical condition while the driver of the logging truck, a man in his forties, was not injured.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions for a number of hours before reopening.

The cause of the collision is not known at this time.

BC Highway Patrol in Prince George is leading the investigation.