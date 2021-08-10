A crew member fights one of numerous wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre | (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The cluster of wildfires in the Helmut/Kotcho Lake area near Fort Nelson are now Being Held according to the PG Fire Centre.

In addition, the Grizzly Lake blaze near Vanderhoof is Under Control and remains at just under 49-hundred hectares.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel told MyPGNow.com fire activity in our region continues to die down.

“We only saw one new start in the past 24 hours and it is a suspected lightning cause in the Dawson Creek zone. I don’t have additional details on that but I would like to mention we are at a total of 58 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre.”

Fire crews are also keeping an eye on the windy conditions throughout the PGFC. In the northeast, wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour are being predicted while the rest of the region could see gusts of up to 40.

“Fortunately, we have not seen an increase in fire activity over the past 24 hours and existing guards are continuing to hold and we will be monitoring fires as these winds are ongoing.”

The Cutoff Creek wildfire, south of Fraser Lake remains at 22-thousand hectares and is Being Held while the Tentfire Creek blaze near Tumbler Ridge is 28-hundred hectares and is Out of Control.

There are 262 active wildfires across BC.

Here is the list of fires of note in the PG Fire Centre: