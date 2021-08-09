Update 3:40 PM

The investigation from the Conservation Officer Service determined the victim had been hiking alone when he was attacked and injured. He has since been released from the hospital.

Update | The investigation into the black bear attack of a man in the Fraser Lake area near #Vanderhoof yesterday continues. The victim had been hiking alone when he was attacked and injured. He has since been released from hospital. More here: https://t.co/MWgMgCkTUb#BCCOS pic.twitter.com/yfbiqVh7fg — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) August 9, 2021

Original Story 1:04 pm

Conservation Officers continue to investigate a black bear attack that occurred near Fraser Lake.

It happened just after 10:30 am yesterday (Sunday), where a man was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Acting Sgt. for the Omineca Region, Eamon McArthur told Vista Radio we are getting to that time of year where bears are stocking up on food.

“There are still berries out there so just be cautious whenever you are in bear country. They are trying to fatten up, they are looking for food and those food sources so we just wanna make sure people are safe whenever they are out in the wilderness.”

Officers have been out to the site and remind residents to bring bear spray, make noise, and travel in groups while outdoors.