Thanks to some rain and cooler weather, fire activity in the Prince George region came to a halt over the weekend.

There are 271 active fires in BC, with 61 in the PG Fire Centre.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel told Vista Radio the biggest concern now is the wind.

“In the northeast, we are looking at forecasted winds of 30 to 50 kilometres with gusts of up to 70 and then for the rest of the fire centre, it will be 15-25 kilometres with gusts of up to 40.”

From Friday to Today (Monday), the PG Fire Centre saw seven new starts, all of which were lightning-caused.

Two of them have since been extinguished.

“Of the spike in the new starts that we saw beginning on August 4th we had 22 new starts from that date to the 6th. Eighteen of those are now extinguished.”

Nickel also provided a rundown on the fires of note.

“Grizzly Lake is now considered under control, Cutoff Creek remains being held and Tentfire Creek does remain out of control. The Helmut and Kotcho Lake cluster near Fort Nelson are still out of control but they did receive a lot of rain, nearing about 50 millimetres over about 48 hours – potentially more.”

Here is the list of fires of note in the PG Fire Centre: