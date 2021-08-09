One man sent to hospital following bear attack near Vanderhoof
(File photo of black bear supplied by Pixabay.com)
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team responded to a black bear attack in the Fort Fraser area near Vanderhoof.
According to the Conservation Officer Service Twitter page, one man was seriously injured in the attack this morning (Sunday) at 10:30 and taken to hospital.
His condition is unknown.
Bystanders at the scene helped to scare the bear away.
Files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow