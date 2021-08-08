The Cariboo Fire Centre has seen a number of Evacuation Alerts and Orders get rescinded in the area, the Alert for 100 Mile House being the most recent.

The Green Lake Area has had its Evacuation Alert rescinded, and the Evacuation Order for Flat Lake has been downgraded to an Alert.

Evacuation Alerts for the Horse Lake- Sheridan Lake Area, and the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake Area were also rescinded.

And the Evacuation Order for the Big Stick Area was downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

Cooler temperatures, rain, and the persistence of the BC Wildfire Service have allowed progress to be made in the Cariboo Fire Centre, which currently has 43 active wildfires, five of those considered of note.