The number of active wildfires within the Prince George Fire Centre has dropped since yesterday (Friday).

Currently, the Centre is sitting at 63 active wildfires, whereas 24 hours ago that mark stood at 73.

Meanwhile, in the Northwest Fire Centre, there are seven active wildfires.

Sharon Nickel with the PGFC says this drop comes after 11 new wildfires were ignited by lightning earlier this week.

“Seven of the 11 new wildfires started on August 5th are now out, additionally one is under control and one is now being held,” she explained.

One of the remaining fires is about 12 kilometers south of Eaglet Lake, in the vicinity of the Willow River community.

The other ongoing blaze from the August 5th starts is located about five kilometers away from Government Lake.

“And in terms of the other ones that started on August 4th, seven of those are declared out, two remain out of control and two are being held so the one that is west of Tumbler Ridge, that one is now being held and most of the ones we had come up on the fourth were in our Vanderhoof zone and most of those are out now as well,” added Nickel.

Nickel explains that the majority of the fires started on the 4th and 5th were .01 or .02 of a hectare, which usually only burns one or two trees in a small, defined area.

Within the PGFC, there are still four that are considered to be ‘of note’ meaning they are either highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

These are the Cutoff Creek, Tentfire Creek, Grizzly Lake and Helmut/Kotcho Lake, which is located Northeast of Fort Nelson.

Only one of the seven active wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre is considered to be ‘of note’, the Chief Louie Lake blaze, located south of Burns Lake and Houston, which is about 19,000 hectares.