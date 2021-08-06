For the second day in a row, the Prince George Fire Centre has 11 new fire starts.

Our area is up to 72 active blazes, with four of them of note including Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake, which remains at over 22-thousand hectares and is being held.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“Two of those eleven are already considered being held. The majority of the new starts have been within the Prince George Fire Zone so we’ve received six of those eleven new starts and those are all lightning-caused.”

“Fortunately with the storm cells that we did see yesterday, they brought a fair amount of precipitation with them with areas to the northeast of the fire centre seeing around ten millimetres of rain yesterday. While there is the wind and the lightning strikes, we are happy to see that accompanied with precipitation.”

Nickel adds last night’s (Thursday) rain activity in the PG area resulted in 10-thousand lightning strikes.

She isn’t sounding the alarm bells over the recent spike in activity.

“We are seeing a lot of success with initial attacks given that we are experiencing those cooler, damper conditions up here in the north. There is not a huge concern that they are going to get away on us.”

In addition, Nickel mentioned there has not been much to report on the wildfires of note.

The Grizzly Lake blaze near Vanderhoof remains approximately 49-hundred hectares in size and is Being Held.

Tentfire Creek, near Tumbler Ridge, remains Out of Control at 28-hectares in size.

Lastly, the Helmet/Kotcho Lake wildfire near Fort Nelson remains at 15 hectares in size and is classified as Out of Control.

An Evacuation Order from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality remains in place.