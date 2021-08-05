Eleven new fire starts have occurred within the Prince George Fire Centre over the past 24 hours, due to lightning.

Our area is now up to 64 active fires with four of them of note.

The newest one is the Helmut/Kotchko Lake blaze near Fort Nelson, which is 15 hectares in size and is Out of Control.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel spoke with Vista Radio.

“There’s actually a cluster of four fires but the one that we have listed is the one that is of main concern as it is the closest one in proximity to a base camp.”

“It is also the smallest of the four fires out there. The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality did issue an Evacuation Alert on August 2nd and that was upgraded to an Order a day later.”

The weather forecast does call for showers and possible thundershowers with predicted daily high’s in the low 20’s.

Nickel mentioned there is some concern from crews based on the projected wind patterns.

“Tomorrow (Friday) we are expecting it to be the windiest day that we have coming up here. But, that is also going to be accompanied by the showers, cooler temperatures, and the potential for thundershowers so we are not expecting dry lightning, which is good but there is precipitation with those storms.”

There are 293 active wildfires in BC including Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake at 22-thousand hectares, and is Being Held.

Here is the list of fires of note in the PG Fire Centre: