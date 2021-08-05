Anyone expecting to head out to Berg Lake Trail in the Mount Robson Provincial Park will have to make a change of plans.

Continuous flooding activity has caused the trail to be closed for the remainder of the 2021 season.

According to BC Parks, flooding has washed out bridges and campgrounds in the area, and it has caused unsafe trail conditions.

Residents with reservations received notice this morning (Thursday), as that they will be refunded automatically within the next 20 business days.

No further action is required for anyone with a canceled reservation.

The Berg Lake trail is a 23km hike that goes through 7 campsites and thousands of waterfalls.

Currently, only day use is allowed from the trailhead parking lot to Kinney Lake campground, about 7 km into the hike, and there is no camping allowed at Kinney Lake.

Meanwhile, Moose River Trail also remains closed.

BC Parks is reminding hikers to adhere to all warning signage along the trail section.