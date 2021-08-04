Even with vaccination rates rising, BC’s COVID-19 case count continues to tick upwards as the province saw 342 new cases, the highest number of daily cases since May 27th, 13 of the new cases were found in the North, and 171 were found in Interior Health.

On the vaccine front, 81.5% (3,777,588) of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a vaccine, and 67.9% (3,146,669) are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 82.4% (3,564,533) of all eligible adults in BC have received their first dose and 70.1% (3,033,200) have received their second dose.

A total of 6,931,815 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered province-wide.

Walk-in-Wednesday took place at vaccine clinics across the province today (Wednesday), which had 20,000 vaccine doses reserved for residents to get first and second doses without an appointment.

There are currently 1,764 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 147,409 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 55 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

13 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 52

171 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 945



66 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 388

57 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 258

32 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 109

three new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 12



No more deaths were reported as BC’s death toll remains at 1,772.