(Jordaine Weber of Fraser Lake cashes in on million dollar Lotto Max Prize. Photo supplied by BCLC)

It was the thrill of a lifetime for a Fraser Lake man.

Jordaine Weber is a million dollars richer following the June 15th Lotto Max draw.

He purchased the winning ticket from Chevron on Chowsunket Street and was blown away with the end result.

“I was in pure shock,” he recalled. “My mind went completely blank… I was very happy!”

Weber added the windfall will give him the opportunity to invest some of the money for his children’s university education.

“I would like to take my time and spend it wisely. It’s going to be great for my family and kids!”

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $105 million in winnings from Lotto Max.