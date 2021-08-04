Fire crews within the PG region remain on the front lines battling the Cutoff Creek blaze, south of Fraser Lake.

It remains at over 22-thousand hectares in size and an Evacuation Alert was issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

It is for an area 40 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof and 35 km southeast of Fraser Lake.

Spokesperson, Sharon Nickel spoke with Vista Radio.

“There are three residences for the area that is covered under the Evacuation Alert and they are standing at about eight kilometres south of Brophy Road, along the Kenny Dam Road near the Nechako River for about 22 kilometres.”

“We are working to be protective of those local properties and reduce risk to public life, safety, and property.”

The fire is classified as Being Held.

There are 269 active fires in BC, with 54 of those in the PG Fire Centre (PGFC).

In addition, the hot and dry conditions to begin the week has led to a small increase in new starts but nothing substantial.

“So, within the past 24 hours we did see five new starts, one is being extinguished, one is being held and all five of them are very small under point-two hectares in size.”

“Until fires are completely extinguished, there is always the possibility of seeing changes in fire activity. A lot of that is dependent on factors including the weather, which have seen is unpredictable and greatly varied so far this year,” added Nickel.

However, the local fire centre is confident about where they are with current suppression efforts.

“Right now, we are feeling good in terms of where we are with the fires that are being held and that we have our crews working on.”

Here is the list of fires of note in the PG Fire Centre: