Despite improving wildfire numbers for our area, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Alert as it pertains to the Cutoff Creek Wildfire.

The fire is still active at over 20-thousand hectares but is classified as Being Held.

It is for an area that is 40 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof and 35 km southeast of Fraser Lake.

There are 267 active wildfires burning in BC, 54 of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

There are three wildfires of note in our region.

Residents are asked to do the following: