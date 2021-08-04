The Prince George Civic Centre and the Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Club in Vanderhoof will host Walk-in Wednesday, a COVID-19 vaccination blitz, today.

Those are just some of the locations across BC holding vaccination clinics.

No appointments are necessary, and anyone 12 and older is eligible for a first shot.

Anyone who had their first shot before June 16 can get fully inoculated.

The clinic at the Civic Centre will be open from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and the Friendship Club will run from 1 PM until 4 PM.

20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being set aside for walk-in clients across the province.

Participants will either get a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and are being asked to bring photo ID.

If you’re getting your second dose, you’re encouraged to bring in your immunization record card.