RCMP, Ambulance, and Chetwynd Fire Department all responded to an accident 80 kilometres south of Chetwynd that closed Highway 97 on Friday (July 30).

According to police, a 30-year-old woman, who was extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life, and her 49-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with major injuries, but both are expected to recover.

“The success in extracting these two individuals and providing care while also maintaining everyone’s safety was a team effort from the Willow Creek mine staff, Ambulance, the Fire Department, Argo Road Maintenance and the Ministry of Transportation,” said Chetwynd RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt.Wahnese Antonioni.

“The BC conservation and Sheriffs, who just happened to be travelling through also greatly assisted with traffic control.”

The highway has since been opened up, and an investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.