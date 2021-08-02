The province has announced a new grant for Indigenous Communities, local governments, and heritage organizations to spotlight BC’s diverse cultural heritage.

“It has been 150 years since B.C. joined confederation, but the history of this place stretches back to time immemorial,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“To heal and move forward together, it is important that everyone sees themselves reflected in B.C.’s heritage and cultural programs. This is an opportunity for people to learn more about B.C.’s colonial past and to honour the resilience both Indigenous and non-Indigenous marginalized communities have shown. Let’s reflect on our whole story and what we can do together to make B.C. an even better place for generations to come.”

The new, $30-million 150 Time Immemorial grants will be administered through the First People’s Cultural Foundation and Heritage BC and will fund projects that educate people about BC colonial past, advance reconciliation, and promote inclusivity and diversity for the province’s future.

Indigenous communities, local governments, and not-for-profit heritage organizations with an Indigenous or heritage mandate are eligible to submit applications starting in fall 2021.

“The First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council work in tandem on the revitalization of Indigenous languages,” said Lorna Wánosts’a7 Williams, chair, First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation.

“We turn now to revitalizing our cultural heritage by focusing on the documentation, archiving, and sharing the precious stories, knowledge, and wisdom of the Elders and Knowledge Keepers for future generations to come.”

The 150 Time Immemorial grant program will open for an initial intake in the fall this year, and details on eligibility for project funding will be announced at a later time.

Files from Darin Bain, MyCaribooNow