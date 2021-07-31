Northern Health worker unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at UHNBC (Photo from Northern Health)

A Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being hosted at the Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Club on Wednesday as part of the provincial efforts to make vaccines more accessible across BC.

Between 1 pm to 4 pm on August 4th, residents will be able to walk into the Centre and get vaccinated without registering on the Get Vaccinated website.

Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins says this date ensures there is a ‘super convenient option’ for residents to get a jab.

“It’s for all people aged 12 and older for dose one, and for dose two, anyone who was vaccinated with their first dose before June 16th can get a second dose at a walk-in clinic,” she explained.

Most vaccine clinics across the province will be participating in Walk-in-Wednesday, as announced earlier this week.

This includes the Prince George clinic at the Civic Centre, which is open for Walk-in-Wednesday from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

“The only thing you really need to do is bring your photo ID to the clinic, you’ll get either Pfizer or Moderna as the vaccine, and if you’re getting dose two people are encouraged to bring their record of immunization that they received when they got their first dose,” added Collins.

Meanwhile, Quesnel residents will also be able to participate in Walk-in Wednesday at the West Fraser Arena from 10:30 am until 5:30 pm.

Currently, 74% of residents 12 and up living in the Prince George local health area (LHA) have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 62% in the Nechako LHA.